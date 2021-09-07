Hemenway Trust Co LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 269 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $939.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $900.24 and its 200 day moving average is $837.93. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

