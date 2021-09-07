Heritage Trust Co Buys 2,849 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,892,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

NYSE:HCA opened at $249.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.77. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $257.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

