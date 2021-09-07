Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

BMRN stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.05. 13,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

