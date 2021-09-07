Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

ARCC traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.12. 22,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,177. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

