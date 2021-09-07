Heritage Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 99.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

