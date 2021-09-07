Heritage Trust Co Makes New $213,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after buying an additional 767,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $28,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,100,150. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. 23,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

