Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $3.57 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,752,440. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $350.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

