Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,079 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Universal worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,794,000 after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after buying an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $51.28. 698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,996. Universal Co. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

