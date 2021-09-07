Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 166,010 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46,113.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,010 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,031 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,007 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 108,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,745. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

