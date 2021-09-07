Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

