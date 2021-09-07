Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,278,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.44. 19,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.93 and its 200-day moving average is $308.37. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.