Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.56.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $2,551,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 263,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.