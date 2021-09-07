Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Down 5.4%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $92.81 and last traded at $93.62. 5,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 441,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.96.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 689.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

