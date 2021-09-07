Hifi Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.93 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $131.40 million and approximately $39.93 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00142238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.83 or 0.00746084 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

MFT is a coin. It launched on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

