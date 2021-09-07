HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 32,515 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIB. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,624,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

BATS JPIB opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.