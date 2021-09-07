HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 198.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.