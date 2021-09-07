HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.91.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

