HighTower Advisors LLC Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,710 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72.

