HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $12.90 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 273,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $49.77.

