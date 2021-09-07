Hippo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 37,483 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 793% compared to the average volume of 4,198 call options.

NYSE HIPO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 690,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,210. Hippo has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Get Hippo alerts:

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.