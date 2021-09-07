Holderness Investments Co. Purchases New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 630 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,340,000 after purchasing an additional 96,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW opened at $469.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $468.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

