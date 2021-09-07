Holderness Investments Co. Takes $234,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 630 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $469.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $468.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

