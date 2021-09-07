Holdings B.V. Jab Purchases 103,529 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 103,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,732,040.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $725,839.89.
- On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,922.76.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,059,993.20.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72.
Shares of DNUT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,780. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51.
Several research firms have recently commented on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
