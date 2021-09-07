Holdings B.V. Jab Purchases 103,529 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 103,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,732,040.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $725,839.89.

On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,233,922.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,059,993.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab bought 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of DNUT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,780. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. Krispy Kreme’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

