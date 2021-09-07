Homrich & Berg Buys 4,682 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.19.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

