Homrich & Berg Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after acquiring an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

