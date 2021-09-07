Homrich & Berg Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Homrich & Berg cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

