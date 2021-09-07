Homrich & Berg Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Homrich & Berg lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.11% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

