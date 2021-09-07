Homrich & Berg Sells 1,137 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,256,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,575,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,959,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.63.

