Homrich & Berg Sells 425 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TransUnion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TransUnion by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

