Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $228.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

