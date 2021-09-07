HOQU (HQX) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $653,098.17 and approximately $3.12 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HOQU has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.71 or 0.00743610 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

