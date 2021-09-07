Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $91.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

