HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.60). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HTGM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 26,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTGM opened at $6.45 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.03.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.