IBEX’s (IBEX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.05. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IBEX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

