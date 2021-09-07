Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBJHF. BNP Paribas raised Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of IBJHF stock remained flat at $$3.18 during trading hours on Thursday. Ibstock has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

