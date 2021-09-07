Icosavax Inc’s (NASDAQ:ICVX) Quiet Period Will End on September 7th

Icosavax’s (NASDAQ:ICVX) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Icosavax had issued 12,133,333 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $181,999,995 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Icosavax alerts:

ICVX stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.