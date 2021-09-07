Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (IDIA)

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $28.00 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00142352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00195393 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.54 or 0.07594304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,063.86 or 0.99958799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00921631 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

