Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Incyte by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,204,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.91 and a one year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.