INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) had its target price lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of INMB opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,736,385.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539 over the last three months. 53.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

