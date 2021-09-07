Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.13.

INE traded up C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.87. 137,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,809. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.43. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

