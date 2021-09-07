Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Set at C$27.00 by National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) has been assigned a C$27.00 price objective by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.43.

INE traded up C$0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.40. 544,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.37 and a 52 week high of C$32.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.43. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.99.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

