Insider Buying: Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Insider Purchases 88 Shares of Stock

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon purchased 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £293.92 ($384.01).

Helen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Helen Gordon acquired 102 shares of Grainger stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £295.80 ($386.46).

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 332.80 ($4.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 305.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 289.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Grainger plc has a one year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRI. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.83 ($4.19).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

