Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO Sells 13,112 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 13,112 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $941,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

