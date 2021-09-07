Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 423.68%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after buying an additional 202,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,088,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

