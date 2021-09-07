Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Sells 2,597,475 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 662,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,226. The company has a market cap of $516.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolus by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

