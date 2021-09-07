Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells 4,562 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.44, for a total transaction of C$198,660.00.

Shares of WN traded down C$0.32 on Tuesday, hitting C$135.95. 103,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,487. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.47 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$128.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$116.80. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$91.95 and a one year high of C$137.66.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.78. On average, equities analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.6800004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WN shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on shares of George Weston in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$137.83.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

