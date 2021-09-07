Insider Selling: Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 31,000 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$65,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,508,462.

WRN traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.06. 100,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,719. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 29.79 and a current ratio of 30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.19 million and a PE ratio of -90.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.17.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

