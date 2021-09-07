Insider Selling: Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Sells 31,000 Shares of Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 31,000 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$65,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,508,462.
WRN traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.06. 100,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,719. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 29.79 and a current ratio of 30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.19 million and a PE ratio of -90.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.17.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.