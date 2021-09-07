Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells 2,198 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $39,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36.

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70.

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. 698,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zuora by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.