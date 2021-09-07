Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $9.44 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.09 or 0.00128756 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00058453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00178351 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.97 or 0.07593586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,472.91 or 0.99576413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.60 or 0.00894774 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.13 or 0.00688079 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,838,373 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,097 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.