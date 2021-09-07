Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $544.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of INTU opened at $563.25 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 1,180.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 48,992.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

